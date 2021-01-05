Mentally ill man creates panic at Panjagutta

Hyderabad: A lunatic today created scare among the city police at Punjagutta flyover. He tried to commit suicide by climbing up a traffic police pylon.

According to the details revealed by police, a driver by name Ravi , a native of Nyalakal of Zaheerabad mandal had been working as driver in the city for the past some time. However he was also suffering mental problems for last few days. His family members tried to admit him at Punjagutta based NIMS hospital.

However, he escaped from his family members and climbed up the traffic pylon. Observing this, the traffic police rescued him with the help of an RTC bus and took him to the NIMS.