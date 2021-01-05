Mentally ill man creates panic at Panjagutta

By SM Bilal|   Updated: 5th January 2021 12:28 pm IST

Hyderabad: A lunatic today created scare among the city police at Punjagutta flyover. He tried to commit suicide by climbing up a traffic police pylon.

According to the details revealed by police, a driver by name Ravi , a native of Nyalakal of Zaheerabad mandal had been working as driver in the city for the past some time. However he was also suffering mental problems for last few days. His family members tried to admit him at Punjagutta based NIMS hospital.

However, he escaped from his family members and climbed up the traffic pylon. Observing this, the traffic police rescued him with the help of an RTC bus and took him to the NIMS.

READ:  Hyderabad police issue traffic diversions on NYE 2021
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By SM Bilal|   Updated: 5th January 2021 12:28 pm IST
Back to top button