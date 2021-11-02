Mentally ill man kills two people with heavy concrete stones

Hyderabad: Two persons sleeping on pavements were bludgeoned to death by a mentally ill man who smashed their heads with heavy concrete stones. The incident took place under Nampally and Habeebnagar police station limits late Sunday night.

The suspect is identified as Khadeer, who was abandoned by his family 20 years ago. The accused is in the custody of Habbebnagar police and yet to be produced before the magistrate.

The first incident took place on the night of October 31, (Sunday) at 11:30 p.m when Khadeer bludgeon the first person who was sleeping on the pavement near Hotel Alhamdulillah road under the Habeebnagar police station limits.

In the second incident, in the wee hours of November 1, (Monday) at 3:40 a.m., he is seen taking a stone, possibly a large piece of concrete from the roadside, and bludgeoning the other man to death who was sleeping on the footpath. The second murder was a few hours later, a little away from Dargah Yousufain in Nampally.

Police tracked down the accused on Monday evening through CCTV visuals and shifted the bodies to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary.

Speaking to Siasat.com the station house officer of Nampally police Mohammed Khaleel Pasha said the police is interrogating him to know whether he is involved in any other murders and to know the motive behind the gruesome killings. The accused will be produced before the magistrate soon.