Mercury drops further in parts of Telangana

Hyderabad: Parts of Telangana continued to shiver on Monday as the lowest temperature dipped further.

Adilabad recorded minimum temperature of 7.8 degree Celsius. Many places in the state recorded minimum temperature in single digits.

In Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, Patancheru registered the lowest temperature at 9.4, said Meteorological Centre Hyderabad.

The night temperature is likely to be 2-4 degree below normal in few pockets for the next three days. The met office attributed the chill to cold winds blowing from North-East.

According to Telangana State Development Planning Society, the minimum temperature was in single digit in nine of the 33 districts during last 24 hours up to 8.30 a.m. on Monday while it was between 10 and 13.9 degrees Celsius in the remaining districts.

It has issued an alert for almost all the districts for the next three days as the minimum temperature is likely to be between 4 and 10 degree Celsius.

The met office, in its forecast for next 24 hours, said mist/haze very likely to prevail during morning hours. Surface winds are likely to be North-Easterlies with wind speeds around 6-10 kmph. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 28 degrees and 13 degrees Celsius respectively.

The minimum temperature on the outskirts of Hyderabad continues to be 4-5 degrees lower compared to the core city areas. This variation is mainly due to the presence of open areas and a large number of trees.