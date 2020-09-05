Mexico’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 66,851

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

Published: 5th September 2020

Mexico City: The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 522 to 66,851 within the past 24 hours, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.

He also said on late Friday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 6,196 to 623,090 within the same period.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation recorded 5,937 new cases of the coronavirus, with 513 fatalities.

To date, more than 26.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 872,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

