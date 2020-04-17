MG Motor explores natural sterilisation to battle COVID-19

Hyderabad: MG Motor India has recently partnered with Singapore-based Medklinn to explore natural sterilisation of cabin air and surfaces in its cars. The carmaker will evaluate the viability of installing CerafusionTM , Medklinn’s patented cabin sterilisation technology, in its India products, the HECTOR and the ZS EV.

A unique and game-changing innovation, CerafusionTM technology enables complete disinfection and sterilisation of the car’s cabin, ensuring the health and well-being of passengers. It leverages active oxygen to sterilise allergens, pollutants, and microbial organisms – naturally and without any chemicals. Not only does the solution eliminates bacteria, mould, yeast, and viruses from the air within the cabin, it also sterilises its various surfaces.

The industry-leading cabin sterilisation technology is a much-needed intervention and in sync with such developments, MG’s latest initiative underlines its focus on staying ahead of the market’s evolutionary curve as an industry pioneer and tech leader through a proactive, agile, and innovation-led approach. The association with Medklinn also reiterates the carmaker’s commitment to ensuring the highest levels of safety and well-being of its customers.

Speaking on the association, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director – MG Motor India, said, “As part of our commitment to innovation and safety, we are partnering with Medklinn, one of the top global players in this domain, to explore world-class cabin sterilisation solution in our vehicles. We are pro-actively looking to deploy HVAC system-based cabin sterilisation and disinfection technology. We will continue to work towards developing safer mobility experiences and services for our customers while providing them with a cleaner and safer in-car environment. As a future-forward brand, this initiative also highlights our readiness for the ‘new normal’ in the post-pandemic world.”

Peter Tham, CEO – Medklinn, said, “An overwhelming percentage of pollutants often gravitates to various surfaces within the car’s cabin. Our patented CerafusionTM technology comes as the most uniquely equipped decontamination solution to address and resolve this issue. We are delighted to partner with MG, a forward-looking and innovative automotive brand, and are confident that our solution will give customers the peace of mind by ensuring that they are safe and protected in their MGs.”

MG has taken strong measures to combat the impact of the COVID-19 on its customers. The carmaker has recently launched a Disinfect and Deliver initiative to ensure car deliveries and test drives at customers’ homes under a completely sanitised process.

The staff at its dealerships have also been trained to take all the necessary steps to ensure that the service workshops and showrooms are completely sanitised.

