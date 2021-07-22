Mi India logs Rs 1,000 cr in sales during 7th Mi anniversary sale

Bengaluru: Mi India on Thursday announced that it registered sales worth Rs 1,000 crore across categories during the Mi 7th anniversary sale from July 12-July 16 in the country.

The anniversary festival included a wide array of offers and discounts on different online platforms like Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon.in and Flipkart.com.

“Being a consumer-centric brand, we thrive on offering products that are driven by technological innovation underpinned by great design that can help enhance the consumer’s product experience, lifestyle and overall well-being,” Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Mi India, said in a statement.

During the 7th Anniversary ultimate bonanza festival, some of the best-selling devices for Mi India were Mi 11X series, Mi 10i, Redmi Note 10, Redmi 9 Power, Redmi 9 and Redmi 9A.

MiTVs, Redmi Smart TVs, Mi Robot Vacuum Mop and other ecosystem products also recorded significant growth, the company informed.

Mi smartphones alone cumulatively clocked over Rs 900 crore during their first sales, setting the cash registers ringing.

For the first time in the two years of its journey in India, Mi India recorded strong and speedy growth in the premium smartphone segment by capturing a 14 per cent market share in the Rs 20,000-45,000 segment in May.