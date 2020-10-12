Mi India sells over 50 lakh smart TVs in India

New Delhi: Xiaomi subsidiary Mi India on Monday announced that it has sold over 50 lakh Mi TVs since its inception in 2018.

Mi India said it continues to be the best-selling smart TVs for nine consecutive quarters, with 22 per cent market share as of Q2, 2020.

“Mi TVs have now become an integral part of families and consumers’ lives and it further solidifies Mi India’s leadership in the smart TV segment, with innovation happening at an unprecedented rate,” Eshwar Nilakantan, Category head for TV at Mi India said in a statement.

Mi TVs are powered by Patchwall that is designed specifically for the Indian consumers.

According to the company, PatchWall is India’s most comprehensive content platform on TVs with deep integration of over 23 content partners including Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar and more content from over 16 languages and with over 30 other unique features.

Mi India recently launched the Mi TV Horizon Edition that runs on Android TV 9.0 giving access to more than 5,000 apps with built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant.

The Horizon edition features the all-new bezel-less design and Mi TV’s in-house VPE (Vivid Picture Engine) technology which aims to take home entertainment experience a notch higher and enriches users’ binge-watching experience.

Source: IANS