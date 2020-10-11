MI restrict DC to 162/4 despite Dhawan’s unbeaten 69

Abu Dhabi, Oct 11 : Mumbai Indians (MI) restricted Delhi Capitals (DC) 162/4 wickets in 20 overs on Sunday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. DC opener Shikhar Dhawan played through the innings but managed to score only 69 runs in 52 balls as Jasprit Bumrah and Krunal Pandya both ended with economies of 6.5 in their four overs.

Off the four wickets that fell, two were picked up by Krunal while Trent Boult got one. Boult provided the breakthrough in the form of Prithvi Shaw off the third ball of the match.

Krunal, meanwhile, accounted for the wickets of Ajinkya Rahane (15) and DC captain Shreyas Iyer (42). Shreyas put up a partnership of 85 runs with Dhawan.

Brief scores: DC 162/4 wkts in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 69 not out, Shreyas Iyer 42; Krunal Pandya 2/26)

Source: IANS

