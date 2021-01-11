Michael B. Jordan, Lori Harvey make their relationship official

By IANS|   Updated: 11th January 2021 2:28 pm IST
Michael B. Jordan, Lori Harvey make their relationship official

Los Angeles, Jan 11 : Actor Michael B. Jordan and model Lori Harvey confirmed their relationship on Instagram after rumours of their romance emerged.

The “Black Panther actor” posted two dark photos with his new girlfriend on Sunday evening, showing the couple looking as if they were about to kiss, reports usmagazine.com.

Lori shared two Polaroids shot with the actor, and captioned them with a heart.

Michael and Lori, daughter of comedian Steve Harvey, sparked romance rumours when they were spotted arriving in her home town of Atlanta together in November last year.

On December 30, the couple were again photographed together in Salt Lake City, Utah.

READ:  Pompeo meets with Biden's secretary of state nominee

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Updated: 11th January 2021 2:28 pm IST
Back to top button