Micronesia in Pacific records its first COVID-19 case

Palikir: The remote Pacific nation of Micronesia recorded its first case of COVID-19 on Monday, breaking its record as one of the few places in the world without the virus.

David Panuelo, President of the Federated States of Micronesia, said it was “alarming” for the country’s 100,000 inhabitants, but said the case has been contained at the border.

In an address to the media, he asked the citizens to stay calm and not panic because the situation is contained.

According to a report by France 24, he informed the people that the person who tested positive for COVID-19 was a crewman “Chief Mailo”, on a government ship which had been in the Philippines undergoing repairs.

“We remain in what we call COVID-condition-four, which means that schools, churches, and businesses of all kinds are still open,” he added.

Vanuatu, the Solomon Islands, the Marshall Islands, Samoa and now Micronesia have lost their virus-free status, although none have so far reported community transmission.

The island nations and territories of Kiribati, Nauru, Palau, Tonga and Tuvalu are believed to still be free of the COVID-19.