Microsoft, AMD to patch Ryzen bug on Windows 11

San Francisco: Chipmaker AMD recently published information about a pair of bugs that can reduce performance for Ryzen processors running Windows 11 by as much as 15 per cent and now a new report has claimed that Microsoft is planning to release an update on October 19 followed by a driver update from AMD on October 21 to fix the issue.

Microsoft said unlit the new update arrives it won’t be pushing Windows 11 to AMD Ryzen-powered devices and suggests owners of such PCs to refrain from updating manually, reports GSMArena.

The first bug affects the L3 cache and increases latency up to three times. The second bug is related to the “preferred core” feature that allows a system to use the fastest individual CPU cores in a processor.

Windows 11 is now available through a free upgrade on eligible Windows 10 PCs and on new PCs pre-installed with Windows 11 worldwide.

New pre-installed Windows 11 devices have begun rolling out from partners including ASUS, HP, and Lenovo with more coming soon from partners like Acer and Dell.

According to the company, Windows 11 features powerful new experiences whether users are working on a school project, collaborating on a presentation for work, building a new app or creating your next big idea.

Windows 11 comes with redesigns the Taskbar icons and Start menu. It also adds rounded corners for all program windows and built-in Teams chat.