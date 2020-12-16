Microsoft building new password manager for Edge, Chrome

New Delhi, Dec 16 : Microsoft is building a new passcode manager that will work across slew of products like Edge, Chrome and mobile devices (Android and iOS), the media reported on Wednesday.

According to a report in The Verge, the tech giant is likely in the process create a full password manager for its Microsoft 365 consumer service.

The new password manager will sync credentials across its Edge browser, Google Chrome, and mobile iOS or Android devices.

“A preview version of the password manager is now built into Microsoft Authenticator, a free mobile app that’s used for multi-factor authentication,” the report mentioned.

Autofill only works with consumer Microsoft Accounts and is disabled for enterprise users who are using the app for phone sign in or multi-factor authentication.

“Passwords are synced from the Microsoft Edge browser, and can be shared across multiple devices using a Microsoft Account. You can also sync these passwords to Google Chrome, using a new Microsoft Autofill extension,” the report mentioned.

The new feature has currently only been spotted in beta A/B testing for iOS and Android apps.

