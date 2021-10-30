Microsoft buys Two Hat to collaborate on online safety, digital wellness solutions

San Francisco: Microsoft has announced it has acquire Aa leading content moderation solution provider Two Hat offering protection measures for online communities with a vision to build better experiences for everyone.

The company said that globally, growing amounts of harmful content shared online have increased the need for effective and proactive content moderation.

“For any online community to thrive, content moderation is a critical investment to ensure positive user experiences and maintain engagement over time,” the company said in a statement.

“Microsoft and Two Hat share a vision for using advancements in moderation technology to nurture and protect diverse, global online communities,” it added.

Also Read iOS users can now Super Follow on Twitter

This acquisition is an important evolution of the longstanding relationship between Microsoft and Two Hat that will combine innovative technology, research capabilities, highly skilled teams and the most complete cloud infrastructure.

According to the tech giant, this is a deep investment in assisting and serving Two Hat’s existing customers, prospective new customers and multiple product and service experiences at Microsoft.

“Working with the diverse and experienced team at Two Hat over the years, it has become clear that we are fully aligned with the core values inspired by the vision of founder, Chris Priebe, to deliver a holistic approach for positive and thriving online communities,” the company said.

Microsoft mentioned that the company believes that gaming should be inclusive and welcoming for everyone.

For the past few years, Microsoft and Two Hat have worked together to implement proactive moderation technology into gaming and non-gaming experiences to detect and remove harmful content before it ever reaches members of communities.