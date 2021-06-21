Microsoft doubles down on addressing racial injustice by 2025

San Francisco: Microsoft on Mondays said that it will double the number of Black and African American and Hispanic and Latinx people managers, senior individual contributors and senior leaders in the US by 2025, as the company focuses on strengthening inclusion.

Microsoft said that it is building on diversity and inclusion momentum, funded by an additional $150 million investment.

“For Black and African American people managers (below director level), we are 64.0% of the way to our 2025 commitment,” said Lindsay-Rae McIntyre, Chief Diversity Officer, Microsoft

For Black and African American directors+ (people managers and individual contributors), the company is 35.7 per cent of the way to its 2025 commitment.

“For Hispanic and Latinx people managers (below director level), we are 20.9 per cent of the way to our 2025 commitment. For Hispanic and Latinx directors+ (people managers and individual contributors), we are 20.4 per cent of the way to our 2025 commitment,” she informed.

It has been one year since Microsoft outlined a set of actions and commitments it would take over the next five years to address racial injustice.

“Our approach combines financial investments, technology and intellectual capital to make meaningful progress to improve the lived experience at Microsoft, as well as driving systemic change in the US,” Microsoft said.

The company said it has launched 20 cohorts of its mid-level and senior-level leadership development programmes, with further staged cohorts planned for next year and beyond.