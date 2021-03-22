Microsoft planning to let employees back into office with hybrid workplace

Washington: The American multinational technology company Microsoft Corporation, is planning to resume its Redmond and Seattle, Washington-based base camp in the not so distant future.

According to The Verge, the software giant initially began urging representatives to work from home over a year prior, just as the coronavirus pandemic started, and the organization’s main US workplaces have stayed shut for quite a long time subsequently.

This will begin to change on March 29, this year with a restricted reopening of Microsoft’s headquarters in Redmond and Seattle. Kurt DelBene, Microsoft’s head of corporate strategy said, “Currently, Microsoft work sites in 21 countries have been able to accommodate additional workers in our facilities – representing around 20% of our global employee population.”

“On March 29, Microsoft will also start making this shift at our Redmond, Washington, headquarters and nearby campuses,” he added.

Microsoft disclosed that the company is adopting this progressive strategy to be in accordance with local authority restrictions and that the organization has decided it can now securely oblige more employees while adhering to Washington state limit limits.

“As we watch for progress against the virus in the region and continue to evaluate our guidance, employees who work at Redmond work sites or nearby campuses have the choice to return to those facilities or to continue working remotely, and also have the flexibility to do a mixture of both,” explains DelBene.