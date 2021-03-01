Microsoft Surface Duo 2 to come with 5G: Report

San Francisco, March 1 : Microsoft launched its ambitious, dual-screen smartphone ‘Surface Duo’ in the US and Europe last year and now a new report has claimed that the company is working on the second-generation foldable display smartphone called the Microsoft Surface Duo 2.

According to Windows Latest, Microsoft has been working on the next-generation Surface Duo smartphone, which is codenamed ‘Zeta’ and will come with 5G connectivity and camera improvements.

The upcoming Surface Duo 2’s camera will use machine learning and artificial intelligence to offer new camera experience that will significantly improve image processing.

As per the report, a job listing revealed the requirement of a “Principal Android Camera System Architect and Engineer” to develop both camera hardware and software for the next-generation Surface products.

The job listing also says, “Microsoft Devices Software team is on a journey to create new experiences with Surface Duo. We believe in building devices that fully express the Microsoft vision. The fundamental part of our strategy is having desirable and powerful devices that enable the experiences people want.”

Original, Surface Duo connects two PixelSense Fusion Displays to create one expansive 8.1-inch screen.

The Microsoft 365-packed device comes with a Dynamic 360-degree hinge that allows people to use each screen individually or together, across a variety of modes.

The device offers Dual 5.6-inch OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip, 6GB RAM (with two 128GB and 256GB RAM variants), a 3577mAh battery and runs Android 10.

