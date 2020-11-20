Microsoft Teams now offers 24-hour video calls for free

NehaPublished: 20th November 2020 10:19 pm IST
Washington: Microsoft is now rolling out an all-day video calling option that will let Microsoft Teams users use the calls free for 24 hours.

According to Mashable, this new feature supports up to 300 participants and can be the perfect way for a large crowd together this season without further spreading COVID-19.

At a time when most video streaming services have a time limit, Microsoft intends to put no limits on family calls this holiday season.

As per Mashable, to start a video call with Microsoft Teams, the host will need a Microsoft account. Once logged in, the host can simply share the meeting link to friends and family who can then join the meeting via the Web for free without even needing a Microsoft account.

