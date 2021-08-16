Microsoft working to help parents, teachers connect through Teams

San Francisco: Microsoft is planning to launch a new feature for Microsoft Teams that will allow teachers to connect with parents and guardians, the media reported.

The feature works with School Data Sync (SDS), which gathers data from a school’s Student Information System, reports Windows Central.

Working with SDS reduces the time required to find information for parents and guardians of students.

According to the report, an upcoming feature for Microsoft Teams will help teachers connect with parents and guardians of students.

An entry on the Microsoft 365 roadmap states that “Parent connection in Teams for Education” is in development. The feature could arrive as soon as October 2021, but that date could change, the report said.

Also Read Pichai celebrates Independence Day with Doodle depicting Indian dance forms

“Parent connection in Microsoft Teams for Education” utilises automated systems that keep contact details up to date.

“With ‘Parent connection in Teams for Education’, educators can easily connect and engage with the parents and guardians of their class using Teams chat, “the company was quoted as saying by the website.

“All parent and guardian data is provisioned using SDS, saving educators and IT staff valuable time,” it added.

According to the report, support for SDS should make it easier for teachers to get in touch with parents and guardians.

SDS is a free service in Office 365 for Education that gathers information from a school’s Student Information System.

A Microsoft support document explains how SDS helps import and sync data automatically with Office 365.