Migrant helped by house owner

New Delhi: Amid nationwide lockdown, many migrant workers are heading towards their homes as they do not have work. They don’t have enough money to survive in other states.

Government had promised these migrants for food and shelter but still there are some migrants who didn’t get any sort of help from either government or any NGO. Because of which they started their journey to their homes by walk.

According to a video, a pujari from Jeevan Colony area has left Gochi, where he is living and started his journey on bicycle to Ayodhya.

Hari Ram pujari was staying at Jeevan Colony, Gochi, and also working as painter to earn his living. Due to lockdown he is unable to find the job and he left for his Village. Pujari’s house owner, Riyaz Khan, gave him Rs.2000 for any emergency. Hari Ram said that his house owner had not asked him for the rent for past months.

