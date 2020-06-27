Migrant labourer commits suicide in UP

By Qayam Published: June 27, 2020, 12:09 pm IST
Banda: A migrant labourer who recently returned from Surat allegedly committed suicide in Amlohara village here, police said on Saturday.

Mani Shankar Mishra (35) killed himself by hanging from the roof of his house on Friday, Sub Inspector Incharge of Oran Chowki Sultan Singh said.

The father of the deceased, Shambhu, told the police that Shankar and his wife worked in a factory in Surat but following the lockdown he returned to his village 20 days ago, Sultan Singh said.

The body has been handed over to the family after post- mortem and an investigation is underway, Singh added.

Source: PTI
