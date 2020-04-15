Migrant worker commits suicide in Uppal

HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old Bihari migrant worker committed suicide at Uppal on Monday. The victim, Mohd Aamir’s, body was found hanging in his room, the police said.

Amir was upset over not being able to go home because of the lockdown and had called his family on Saturday telling them he had no money to pay his room rent.

“Aamir had moved to the city two years ago and lived in Mallikarjuna Nagar with friend Azeem. Aamir was a vehicle denting mechanic. Azeem left for his hometown on March 13. Once the lockdown began, Aamir had no work or wages and was alone,” said the Uppal Police who have registered a suspicious death case.

Worried over his depressed state, Aamir’s family had assured him on Saturday that they would send him some money towards his rent.

But by Sunday, calls to his mobile went unanswered followed which Aamir’s family reached his friend who then discovered Aamir hanging to the ceiling fan in his room.

