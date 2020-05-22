Migrant worker found eating dead dog near Jaipur

Jaipur: India’s Covid-19 lockdown has turned into one of the biggest humanitarian crisis of our times, with millions of migrant workers stranded in cities across India battling hunger.

A video captured by Pradhuman Singh Naruka went viral which shows a starving man allegedly eating a dead dog on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. Pradhuman was on his way to Delhi when he noticed a migrant worker feeding on the body of the dead animal.

“This man is eating dog meat on the road,” he narrates in the video.“You don’t have food to eat? What are you eating? You will die!” he shouts at the man and asks him to wait by the side of the road.

Delhi Jaipur national highway , hungry man eating dead dog meat. pic.twitter.com/qSNuF0mDO2 — Mahmood Hussain (@hussain_amh) May 21, 2020

He then approaches him and provides him with food and water. He further narrates in the video: “I saw this man-eating an animal that might have died on the road when I was on my way to Delhi. If you see a person on your way please help them and share this video with the government as much as you can.”

This video later went viral and people on social media were seen blaming the government.

