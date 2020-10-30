Milad-Un-Nabi observed in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Thousands of Devotees thronged Hazratbal Shrine on the Rim of Dal lake housing holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW). Being Friday and also Eid-e-Milad, it was all festivity at the brim in Kashmir after that lull of several months.

A large number of people had come from localities in the vicinity of the shrine and by transport from villages to have a glimpse of holy relic after Friday prayers. Women were seen praying, raising their hands and unfurling their scarfs for the blessings when the holy relic was displayed in the shrine.

Although a large number of people had masks on their faces, there was a complete violation of SOP’s in this pandemic period by the devotees.

Social distancing was thrown to winds as there was a virtual commotion with large crowds walking together to enter the shrine.