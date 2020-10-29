Milad-un-Nabi procession in Hyderabad: Know traffic restrictions

Hyderabad: In view of the Milad-un-Nabi procession in the city, Hyderabad City Police announced traffic restrictions that will be imposed on 30th October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

As per the traffic advisory issued by the Hyderabad City Police, following are the list of restrictions.

The Vehicular traffic will not be allowed to proceed towards Charminar at Shah Ali banda X roads and will be diverted towards Khilwath or Nagula chintha or Moghalpura. Vehicular traffic will not be allowed to proceed towards Charminar at Motigalli and will be diverted towards Moosa bowli or Volga hotel. The Vehicular traffic will not be allowed to proceed towards Charminar at Gulzar house and will be diverted towards Mitti ka sher or Panjesha. The Vehicular traffic will not be allowed to proceed towards Gulzar house at Mitti ka sher and will be diverted towards Khilwath or Ghansi bazaar. When procession reaches Gulzar house, the traffic coming from Madina will not be allowed to proceed towards Charminar and will be diverted towards City College Jn. When procession reaches Madina, the traffic coming from City College will not be allowed to proceed towards Delhi gate and will be diverted towards Begum Bazaar and Moosabowli. When procession reaches Madina, the traffic coming from Afzalgunj will not be allowed to proceed towards Nayapool and will be diverted towards Shivaji bridge and MJ bride. When procession reaches Delhi gate, the traffic coming from SJ Rotary will not be allowed to proceed towards Nayapool and will be diverted towards Shivaji Bridge and Mir alam mandi. When procession reaches Darul shifa, the traffic coming from Dabeerpura will not be allowed to proceed towards APAT and will be diverted towards Matha kidiki or so on. When procession reaches APAT, the traffic coming from Dabeerpura OR Matha kidiki will not be allowed to proceed towards Purani haveli / Peeli gate and will be diverted towards Dabeerpura or Matha kidiki. When procession reaches APAT, the traffic coming from Tippu khan Jn VIA Chatta bazaar will not be allowed to proceed towards Purani haveli / Peeli gate and will be diverted towards Madina at Tippu khana Jn. When procession reaches APAT, the traffic coming from Etebar chowk will not be allowed to proceed towards Purani haveli / Peeli gate and will be diverted towards Panjesha or Yakutpura. When procession reaches Etebar chowk, the traffic coming from Bibi bazaar will not be allowed to proceed towards Miralam mandi and will be diverted towards Talab katta or Hafeez danka masque at Bibi bazaar. When procession reaches Kotla aliza, the traffic coming from Volta hotel will not be allowed to proceed towards Kotla aliza and will be diverted towards Talab katta or Moghlpura at Volta hotel. When procession reaches Volta hotel, Moghlpura, the traffic coming from Hari bowli will not be allowed to proceed towards Volta hotel and will be diverted towards Shah ali banda X roads or Sultan shahi side. RTC district buses will be diverted towards Chadarghat and then towards Nalgonda X Road and Ranga mahal, MJ Market sides for entry and exit from 08.00 AM to 6.00 PM on 30-10-2020 and they should not come towards SJ Rotary and Miralam mandi road till the procession terminates. The public participating in the procession can park their vehicle at Charminar Bus Terminal.