Milagrow introduces 2 affordable floor cleaning robots

News Desk 1Published: 23rd November 2020 5:57 pm IST

New Delhi, Nov 23 : Indian consumer robot maker Milagrow on Monday launched an affordable range of floor cleaning and sanitising robotic vacuum cleaners.

Priced at Rs 29,990, the RedHawk and BlackCat devices come with a five-year suction motor warranty and two-year comprehensive warranty.

Backed by Milagrow’s 9th generation proprietary Gyro mapping software, both the robots help with cleaning and sanitising the floors and can be operated by users from anywhere in the world, the company said in a statement.

“During the pandemic, we have recorded increasing traction from tier 2 and tier 3 towns like Mizoram, Nagaland, Kuthuparamba, Agra, Ludhiana, Vellore, Kochi, Vijayawada, and Vizag, for our robotic vacuum cleaners,” said Rajeev Karwal, Founder Chairman, Milagrow Robots.

“At an attractive price point, more customers can enjoy the benefit of our robots. Moreover, the newly-launched models will also have an extensive retail footprint across India through both online and offline modes,” he added.

Both the devices display real-time progress and mapping while cleaning on the users’ mobile device.

The large water tank in these robots can also carry ICMR-recommended Covid killing solution, sodium hypochlorite.

The machines also come with an anti-bacterial, antimicrobial mop.

The robots have strong suction power and use HEPA 12 filtration for removing almost all kinds of virus particles up to 0.01 micron, the company said.

Meanwhile, the dry and wet mopping is done simultaneously. These robots can minimize the spread of infections within enclosed environments.

The company also said that in the July-September quarter, it clocked a whopping 723 per cent growth over last year.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

