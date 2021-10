Hyderabad: Telangana witnessed an earthquake of 4.0 magnitude, 45 kilo meters from the north east direction of Karimnagar district on Saturday afternoon.

According to National Center for Seismology, the quake occurred at 2.03 pm on the latitude of 18.77 degrees north and on the longitude of 79.38 degrees east.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 23-10-2021, 14:03:30 IST, Lat: 18.77 & Long: 79.38, Depth: 20 Km ,Location: 45km NE of Karimnagar, Telangana, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/D01tm3UlN6 @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/Wut96D1je8 — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) October 23, 2021

The earth tremor was at a depth of 20 kms. People were scared of the tremors and ran out of their houses. However, there were no immediate reports indicating loss of life or property.