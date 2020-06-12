menu
12 Jun 2020, Fri
Militant arrested in J-K’s Shopian

Posted by Qayam Published: June 12, 2020, 1:29 pm IST
Srinagar: Security forces on Friday arrested a militant during a search operation in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

Acting on specific intelligence input about the presence of militants in Asthan Mohalla area of Shopian in South Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there early this morning, defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said.

He said during the search operation, one militant was apprehended.

A pistol, two magazines and 12 rounds were recovered from his possession, the spokesman said.

Source: PTI

Topics:
