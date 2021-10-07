Militant attack on school in Srinagar

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 7th October 2021 4:01 pm IST
Srinagar: Security personnel stand guard at Government Boys Higher Secondary School after militants shot dead two teachers including a female, at Eidgah Sangam area of Srinagar, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
Srinagar: Security personnel arrive at Government Boys Higher Secondary School after militants shot dead two teachers including a female, at Eidgah Sangam area of Srinagar, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
Srinagar: Security personnel stand guard at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School after militants shot dead two teachers including a female, at Eidgah Sangam area of Srinagar, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
Srinagar: Security personnel guard as staff members sit on the ground at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School after militants shot dead two teachers including a female, at Eidgah Sangam area of Srinagar, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)

