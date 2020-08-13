Militant hideouts unearthed in Pulwama

By Mansoor Published: 13th August 2020 11:48 am IST
Pulwama

Srinagar: Security forces have unearthed two militant hideouts in the forest area of Awantipora in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, recovering a cache of arms and ammunition, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants in Badroo forests of Awantipora, security forces launched a search operation on Wednesday night, a police official said.

“During a search in the early morning hours (of Thursday), two hideouts of LeT outfit were busted and destroyed”

the official said

He said incriminating material and a huge cache of explosive material and ammunition have been recovered from hideouts which include over 1900 rounds of AK ammunition, two hand grenades and a UBGL thrower with four grenades.

The other explosives recovered include ammonium nitrate-like substance, five gelatin sticks, one crude pipe bomb and three code sheets.

A case has been registered at police station Awantipora in this regard, he added.

Source: PTI
