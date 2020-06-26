Militant killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s

By Qayam Published: June 26, 2020, 9:39 am IST
Encounter in Kashmir's Pulwama district
Pulwama: Army soldiers during an encounter with militants at Beighpora area in Pulwama district of South Kashmir, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Commander-in-Chief of Hizbul Mujahideen Riyaz Naikoo and three other militants were killed in two different operations by security forces. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)

Srinagar: A militant was on Friday killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chewa Ular area of Tral in south Kashmir district on Thursday, following information about the presence of militants, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire at a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

The cordon was maintained throughout the night and in the early hours of Friday, one militant was killed, the official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant is being ascertained, he said, adding that the operation is going on.

Source: PTI
