MIM MLA faces protest during visit to Dalit rape victim’s place

Hyderabad: AIMIM legislator Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala on Thursday faced sudden resistance, during his visit to a rape victim residence in Chaderghat.

Mohammed Shakeel, a resident of Kamal Nagar who is believed to be a local MIM activist of Malakpet area, allegedly sexually exploited a 16-year-old minor Dalit girl. Chaderghat police have registered a case against him under IPC sections, POCSO Act and SC, ST atrocities act.

He was sent to judicial remand. As per the police records, the accused had allegedly insulted girl of her caste and threatened victim of being a MIM worker.

After a few pictures of the accused person along with the Malakpet MLA depicted him as a MIM activist went viral on social media, on Thursday commotion prevailed after the legislator arrived at Kamal Nagar and wanted to meet the victim girl at her residence, locals raised “MLA go back” slogans.

Later speaking to the media MLA Ahmed Balala denied that accused Mohammed Shakeel was an AIMIM activist, “Just taking photos along with political leaders doesn’t make anyone a party member nor his affiliation, MIM party strongly condemn the heinous act and demand police to ensure conviction” said MLA.

Earlier in the morning BJP MLC Ramachander Rao visited the house of the victim girl and assured stricter punishment for the accused.

