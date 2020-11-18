MIM receives over 200 applications for GHMC elections

Hyderabad: More than 200 applications were received by the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul-Muslimeen on Tuesday for the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

The State Election Commissioner (SEC) announced the schedule to hold the election on December 1.

At Darussalam, where the party is headquartered, a huge rush was seen for the MIM ticket on Tuesday following the announcement. Candidates have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 15,000 along to apply for the ticket. More than 1,000 forms have been purchased so far, of which some were non-Muslims too.

The party had earlier fixed November 23 as the last date to accept applications but has advanced the deadline as the SEC on Tuesday announced the nomination process that is slated to begin on November 18, while the last day for filing of nomination is November 20.