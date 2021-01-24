MIM to abstain during GHMC Mayor voting, TRS to retain the post

Hyderabad: Stage is set for new GHMC body in Feb 11 following a decision by government. This time deputy mayor posts may be two as the mayor is to be from Reddy,Kapu or BC community according to sources.

The TRS which fell short of votes is likely to adopt technical method to clinch mayor post.

This post may be given to a TRS loyal leader to either to Sridevi wife of Rammmohan, or corporator, G Vijayalakshmi of Banjara Hills who is daughter of TRS MP, Keshav Rao or other.

TRS boss and chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is to decide in this regard and pick up a leader suitable to the Mayor post. KCR is keen to retain deputy mayor Baba Fasiyuddin and give mayor post to other leader of his choice. It is said that MIM of Hyderabad MP Owaisi is to extend indirect support to TRS.

For that, the MIM to participate in oath taking on Feb 11 and then likely to abstain from voting mayor and deputy mayor posts. The seats tally in GHMC polls is — TRS 54, BJP 48, MIM 44 and the congress has 2 only. To get magic figure the TRS uses its ex officio members to vote as per norms.