‘Mine’: Deepika Padukone engages in online PDA with Ranveer Singh

Mumbai: Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh seem to be in the mood for some random public display of affection on social media lately.

Ranveer posted a picture on Instagram on Wednesday flaunting shorter hair and dressed in navy blue T-shirt.

He captioned it with a black heart. The picture currently has 1.4 million likes on the photo-sharing website.

Ranveer’s wife and actress Deepika couldn’t stop herself from commenting on the picture. She publicly declared that the actor is hers.

“MINE”, she wrote in the comment section late on Wednesday night.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will soon be seen together in Kabir Khan’s “83”.