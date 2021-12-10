‘Mini palace’: Inside Salman Khan’s multi-crore vanity van

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan is among the richest actors in the world right now. His popularity, massive stardom and fan following is known to all. Having made his debut in the year 1988, he has starred in many commercially successful films till now in his three decades of career.

With hectic and packed schedules in remote locations, actors end up spending a lot of time in their vanity vans. Salman Khan is no excpetion. He owns a luxurious and huge van that replicates a ‘mini palace’ with lavish interiors to make him feel more comfortable.

Salman Khan’s vanity van

Designed by ace car designer DC designs, it comes with beige interiors, a gigantic TV, dressing table with LED lighting, sofa set, bed and washroom. It also has an ultra-comfortable looking chair for Khan to sit and get his makeup done. According to GQ India report, Bhaijaan’s vanity van is of whopping Rs 4 crore.

Salman Khan's vanity van is almost like a mini luxurious apartment on wheels…



Salman Khan’s net worth

Salman has established himself as the bankable actor in the industry. As reported by various media portals, Salman Khan’s net worth is $ 310 million (1900 crore Indian rupees). It has also been reported that Salman charges Rs. 7-8 crore per brand endorsement and ₹50 crores for his films. Most of Salman- starrer films manage to cross the ₹100 Crore mark at the box office.

What’s on work front?

Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the third installment of Tiger sees Salman and Katrina Kaif reprising their respective roles of Avinash (Tiger) and Zoya. It will also feature Emraan Hashmi and Naufal Azmir Khan in negative roles. Emraan is said to be playing a Pakistani ISI spy in this film.

He was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth which also stars his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. He is also hosting Bigg Boss 15.