Minister, higher officials toured Sanathnagar constituency

Hyderabad: Minister for Cinematography and Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Mayor Dr. Bonthu Rammohan, Principal Secretary MA&UD Arvind Kumar, Commissioner GHMC Lokesh Kumar extensively toured in Sanathnagar Assembly Constituency on Friday.

During the visit they inspected the grave yard where work is under progress, providing latest basic amenities like wash rooms, construction of compound wall, development of greenery, two gates for easy flow of vehicles undertaken with an outlay of Rs. 3 Crores.

The Minster and Mayor said, the Fathenagar flyover width will be extend for accommodating another two lanes and service roads at both sides of the flyover.

Since the widening taking place on the above railway line, the traffic signals beside railway track have to be shifted, in this regard, they discussed the shifting of cables and signals with the officials of HRDCL, Chief Engineer Vasantha, Project Chief Engineer Sreedhar, CCP Devendar Reddy, Railway Chief Bridge Engineer K.Rama Krishna, Senior Divisional Engineers Amit Agarwal, Anil Kumar.

Later, they inspected the place of the missing link, the road to be developed connecting between Sanathnagar to Balanagar, Balanagar- Jeedimetla X roads with 100 ft width with four lanes. Further to discuss with the railway authorities for the proposals for the construction of 4 lanes railway under a bridge in this road.

While on inspection Minster and Mayor said since the Fathenagar Bridge is very narrow it is proposed to widen it into 4 lanes from 2 lanes. As per the instructions of the Minister MA&UD KT Rama Rao, to reduce the traffic congestion GHMC constructing 54 link roads in the city and the works are commencing on war foot basis during lock down period.

Similarly, for easy flow of traffic coming from Sanathnagar, Balanagar, Jeedimetla X roads, the Government proposing to extend the width of the Fatehnagar flyover.

Apart from laying 100 ft width road from Balanagar Industrial Area to Jeedimetla Industrial Area with Railway under bridge at railway track. The above works are being undertaken in coordination between, HRDCL, GHMC, Town planning, and TSIIC and Railway officials.

Further, they thanked, the local Corporators for extending their help in the land acquisition process for the purpose of road widening and construction of missing link roads and requested to help with the same spirit till completion of works.

