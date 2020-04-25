Ministry of HR asks people to spend lockdown period in reading

Delhi: The Union Ministry of Human Resources is giving an opportunity for the public to utilize the lockdown period for reading.

The ministry will give free access to the National Digital Library where over 3,82,00,000 books and periodicals will be available to read. The digital version of the books and magazines can be read using any digital device including smartphones, computers, or tablets.

Interested people can log on to the digital library website of the ministry https://ndl.iitkgp.ac.in/ The Ministry has advised people faculty students supportive staff leases and others to make the best use of the time during COVID-19.

SIASAT NEWS

