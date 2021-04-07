Minor boy arrested for cyber bullying girl by hacking her accounts

Hyderabad: A minor boy has been arrested by Hyderabad Police for stalking and harassing an MBBS student by hacking her social media and email accounts and posting abusive and offensive posts.

According to Hyderabad Police, the victim had complained that her social media accounts had been hacked through her e-mail, an unknown person had reportedly posted many abusive comments in her online classes and later through her Facebook account had posted vulgar and obscene posts on her timeline.

The complainant had her Facebook account blocked with the help of her neighbour’s son but the account was reactivated again. Later they received a mail from that unknown person that he had hacked her and her father’s mobile phones had collected bank credentials too.

The accused had allegedly sent a mail from her mail to her neighbour’s mail stating that he will post her pictures on the internet. She decided to take legal action after she got harassment mails from other mail ids, calls and WhatsApp messages from unknown sources.

The accused had reportedly, previously helped the victim delete her Instagram and Facebook account as she had encountered some problems in her accounts. The accused reportedly took advantage of this opportunity, changed the password of her email and subsequently logged into her email account and started posting abusive comments in the online classes attended by the complainant.