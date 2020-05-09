Minor gas leak in LPG container of goods train at Bhopal

Bhopal: Gas leak was detected on a goods train transporting LPG on Saturday at Bhopal railway station in Madhya Pradesh, a Railways official said.

He said the leakage was minor and controlled immediately.

The train was headed towards Bakania, where bottling plant of an oil company is located, about 20 kms away from the railway station near Bairagarh.

“The leakage was reported in the LPG container of a goods train at around 11.30 am at the Bhopal railway station.

The goods train of Konkan Railway was going to Bakania near Bhopal. The leakage was immediately controlled,” said a PRO of the Railways.

Source: PTI

