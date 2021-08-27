Minor girl gang raped in Karnataka

Belagavi: As Karnataka still continues to be in shock over the Mysuru gang rape, another incident of gang rape of a minor came to light on Friday.

The father of the victim has lodged a complaint in this connection with Ghataprabha police station in Belagavi district. According to police the incident took place 20 days ago and the parents had not approached the police fearing social stigma.

The 15-year-old girl was raped by four persons when she had gone to her farmland alone. She belonged to a poor family and her parents feared that if they complained it would harm the future of the girl, the police said.

However, the parents fearing the same kind of assault on others by the rapists, have now approached the police and lodged a complaint. The police have registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and are investigating the crime.

The details of the accused persons have been collected from the victim and they will be arrested soon, the police said.