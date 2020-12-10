Minor raped by two boys in UP village

Jalaun: A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two minor boys in a village in Aata area here, police said on Thursday.

The girl has been admitted to a hospital in Jhansi in a serious condition, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Awadhesh Singh, told PTI.

“The incident took place on Wednesday evening when the girl was playing outside her house and a 13-year-old boy took her to a secluded place where another boy (11 years) was also present. Both of them allegedly raped the girl,” he said.

Villagers nabbed both the boys and handed them over to the police, he said.

Both of them will be produced before a juvenile court on Thursday.

Source: PTI