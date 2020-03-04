Minor sisters raped by relative, his friend

A+ A-

Mau: Two men have been arrested for repeatedly raping two minor sisters, aged 9 and 10 years, in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district.

The accused Mantu Mull, 22, and his friend Amit Singh, 25, were arrested after the victims’ family lodged an FIR on Tuesday.

One of the accused happens to be a relative of the girls.

Mau Superintendent of Police (SP) Anurag Arya said that both the girls have been sent for medical examination.

According to the complaint filed by the family from the Madhuban village, the accused men were raping the girls for past many days and had threatened to kill them in case they told about this to anybody.

When an elder sister of the girls, who is working outstation, reached home on Sunday, the two informed her of the matter after which she informed the rest of the family.

Station Officer Madhuban, Sanjiv Kumar Dubey said that both accused have been booked under section 376 d (gang-rape) and appropriate sections of POCSO Act and sent to jail.