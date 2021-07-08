Minorities Residential Schools a role model for other states: Harish Rao

Zaheerabad: Telangana State finance minister Harish Rao on Wednesday inaugurated the minority residential school and junior college for girls in Zaheerabad district. The finance minister noted that out of the 204 minority residential schools in the state, the Zaheerabad minorities residential school has the honour of being the first owned building in the state.

The minority residential school and junior college for girls have been build on 7 acres of land with a budget of Rs.18 crores. In these educational institutions, 640 girls have been admitted in the first phase.

Harish Rao said that in the year 2015, Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao in order to impart quality and corporate-like education to the minorities had decided to set up the minority residential schools in English medium in all the districts of the state.

He added that the minorities residential schools have become a role model for other states. He further said that the TRS-led government had set up 204 minority residential schools in which around 1,20,000 students are studying.

Apart from English, other subjects are also being taught in the schools. The students also get healthy and nutritious foods, uniforms, books and other essentials.

Harish Rao was amazed to hear an excellent speech in English delivered by Firdaus Tabussum, a student of the residential school and said that the government will extend all its cooperation to Firdaus Tabussum in her dream of becoming an IAS officer.

Speaking on the occasion, Telangana Government Advisor on Minorities Affairs A K Khan said that the objective of the establishment of the minorities’ residential schools was to uplift the minorities both economically and socially. He added that the credit of it goes to the chief minister. He further said that the government is also providing overseas scholarships to the tune of Rs.20 lakhs for the students who wish to study abroad. Every year around 500 students avail benefits of this scholarship, he added.

A K Khan said measures have been taken to start vocational courses for unemployed youth at some centers in the Zaheerabad assembly constituency.

Zaheerabad MP BB Patil, MLA K Manik Rao, Former MLC Mohammed Fareeduddin, Secretary of Telangana Minorities Residential Education Department Society B Shafiullah also expressed their views on the occasion.