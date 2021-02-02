Minorities totally ignored in Union Budget 2021

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Posted by Neha  |   Updated: 2nd February 2021 11:24 pm IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the Parliament ahead of her budget speech on Monday.

New Delhi: According to some economists, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union budget disappointed Farmers, Mazdoors, poor and the middle-class masses and that the capitalists are the only beneficiary of this budget.

Many trade unions described this budget as bleak.  The most conspicuous feature of this budget is the total neglect of the minorities for the first time.  There is a stream of reactions from the opposition leaders and the economists regarding this budget.

Most of the economists described the budget in adverse terms.  The People are in shock for the government failing to give any impetus to education or employment through this budget.  But the more surprising thing is that the Finance Minister did not even remotely appear to be doing something for the minorities.   

The economists point out that the drastic hike in fuel prices would lead to a spurt in the prices of other essential commodities, goods, and services which would be an extra burden on the poor and middle-class masses who are already reeling under the economic woes due to Corona lock-down and its aftermath.   

