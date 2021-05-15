‘Miss you Pappa’: Siraj pens emotional post as he celebrates Eid

Hyderabad: Millions of Muslims around the world celebrated Eid Al-Fitr on Friday including in India. Several celebrities, including film stars and sports personalities, took to their social media to share wishes.

Among them is the Indian cricketer and pacer Mohammed Siraj who celebrated this Eid by sharing an emotional post as this was the first Eid after his father’s demise.

Siraj took to Instagram to wish his followers on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr and wrote: “EID UL FITR MUBARAK. Maa baap saath ho tou har din Eid jaisa hota hai aur na ho tou EID ka din bhi udaas dikhta hai. (When parents are around every day is like Eid and when they are not even Eid doesn’t bring the same happiness.) Miss you Pappa #Staysafe #stayhome #Stayhealthy.”

Along with the emotional post he also shared two pictures, one with his mother and brother Ayan Mirza of this year’s Eid-al-Fitr celebration the other one being an old picture of him with his father.

The 27-year-old fast bowler was on international duty with the Indian team in Australia when his father died. Despite being allowed to return home to attend his father’s funeral, Siraj chose to stay back because of the quarantine complications. He took 13 wickets – the most by an Indian bowler under the red ball series Down Under.

“It was a tough situation, dad’s demise. I got strength after talking to mom and my focus was to realize dad’s dream. I got mentally strong with their support. I felt that whatever was dad’s desire, I have to fulfill that. It got fulfilled,” Siraj had said on his decision to stay back in Australia.

The tremendous change in the game after his father’s death, Mohammad Siraj, has consistently performed well with consistency over the past few years.

Siraj looked in tremendous rhythm while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore before IPL 2021 was postponed. Siraj made his international cricket debut at the Melbourne ground in Australia. After this, Siraj made a significant contribution to India’s historic win on Gabba ground and took five wickets in the first innings.