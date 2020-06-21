Missing minor girl found dead in UP village

By Sameer Published: June 21, 2020, 11:57 am IST
suicide

Bareilly: An eight-year-old girl, allegedly abducted from a wedding ceremony in Aonla area, was later found dead outside her native village on Saturday.

Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Shailesh Kumar Pandey, said, “The village pradhan of Khateta village informed us that the body of a girl is lying in an orchard outside the village. When the police reached there, it turned out to be that of the eight-year-old girl who had gone missing on Friday.”

The girl was attending the wedding with her family and she went missing after 11 p.m.

A forensic team and dog squad investigations the spot.

The body has been sent for a post mortem.

Source: IANS
Categories
Crime and Accident
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close