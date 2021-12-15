Missing SPO arrested in J&K’s Kupwara, stolen AK-47s recovered

Posted by Neha  |   Updated: 15th December 2021 8:20 pm IST
Srinagar: The security guard of a BJP activist who had fled along with two service assault rifles in J&K’s Kupwara district was arrested on Wednesday and the weapons recovered, police said.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said special police officer (SPO), Saqib Ahmad Tantray was held and the the two AK-47 rifles seized from him.

During the intervening night of December 12 and 13, Tantray, deployed as security guard of ABJP activist, Abdul Rashid Zargar, had fled along with two weapons.

His associate, Arif Ahmad had also gone missing on the same day.

Police had announced reward of Rs 5 lakh to anyone providing information that would lead to the arrest of the missing duo.

Both Saqib and Arif are being questioned.

