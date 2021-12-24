Mission Karmayogi’ to add futuristic vision to civil services: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Jitendra Singh, said on Thursday that the ‘Mission Karmayogi’ aims to impart futuristic vision to civil services which could effectively determine the roadmap for the next 25 years and shape the Century India of 2047.



Addressing a workshop on ‘Mission Karmayogi Path Ahead’, as part of the celebrations for Good Governance Week, he said the imperative need of shift from ‘rule’ to ‘role’ in governance is essential to meet PM Narendra Modi’s goal of New India and live up to its aspirations.



Noting that the era of generalists is over, Singh said that the civil service now requires a competency-driven capacity building approach that focuses on imparting competencies critical to discharge its roles, which is the main goal of Mission Karmayogi.



“To achieve PM Modi’s vision, it is imperative that the civil servants across the country have the right set of attitudes, skills and knowledge. Keeping this in mind, the government has undertaken several initiatives, including the launch of the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB),” Singh said.



The program is expected to integrate various dimensions of human resource management in government, such as capacity building through carefully curated and vetted digital e-learning material; deploying the right person to the right role through competency mapping; succession planning, he added.



Expressing hope that Mission Karmayogi will be a key enabler in continuously augmenting and enhancing delivery, and over time will be able to support in achieving the goal of $5 trillion economy set by the Prime Minister.



“The foundations of this Mission are rooted in the recognition that a citizen-centric civil service empowered with right attitude, functional expertise and domain knowledge will result in improved ease of living and ease of doing business and in the background of changing demographics, digital penetration as well as growing social and political awareness, there is a need to empower the civil servants to be more dynamic and professional,” the minister said.

