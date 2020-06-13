Mixing up of bodies in Hyderabad:Gandhi Hospital MRO transferred

Hyderabad: Taking note of the incident of mixing up of bodies and handing over of wrong body to the COVID victim’s relatives, higher authorities transferred RMO of Gandhi Hospital Ajay Krishna to Osmania Hospital.

He was replaced by Dr Sheshadri as incahrge, an Urdu newspaper referring to reliable sources reported.

Last rites were performed

Authorities at state-run Gandhi Hospital handed over the body of a man who died of Covid-19 to another family. The last rites of the person were also performed. The incident came to light on Thursday after relatives of 35 year old Rashid Ali Khan, a resident of Mehdipatnam, who had succumbed at the hospital on Wednesday, found that his body was missing.

Body still lying in mortuary

A frantic search revealed that his body was handed over to the family of another man, who too had died of Covid-19. The body was buried at Pahadi Shareef on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Wednesday. When the family was called back to the hospital on Thursday it was found that the body of their relative was still lying in the mortuary.

Three such cases so far

3 cases of mixing up of bodies have been reported so far.

Source: Siasat news

