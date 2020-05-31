Mizoram CM, twitterati laud Bihar Muslims’ kind gesture

NEW DELHI: A heart-melting video currently trending viral shows kurta-pyjama clad Muslims of Bihar offering food to train passengers of Mizoram.

A Shramik express train carrying stranded labourers back to Mizoram halted in Begusarai village recently.

The 30-second video shows a group of villagers came forward near the train and offered the passengers basket full of items with food packets.

The Mizoram CM Zoramthanga and Twitterati lauded the people of Bihar for their kind gesture.

India is beautiful

Taking to his handle on Twitter, Zoramthanga shared the video of unity and brotherhood and captioned it, “Few days after stranded Mizos offers their food to flood-affected victims on their way back, a brief halt of their #ShramikSpecialTrain at #Begusarai Bihar witnessed good #Samaritans offering them food in return! Goodness for goodness. #India is beautiful when flooded with #Love (sic).”

Few days after stranded Mizos offers their food to flood-affected victims on their way back, a brief halt of their #ShramikSpecialTrain at #Begusarai Bihar witnessed good #Samaritans offering them food in return!

Goodness for goodness.#India is beautiful when flooded with #Love pic.twitter.com/6aPs3BQoc1 — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) May 30, 2020

Check out Twitter’s reaction

You can identify them by their attire… 🙏🌼Love wins, Godi Media hate propaganda has been rejected by the Indians. — Hindustan (@Peace_Nirvana1) May 31, 2020

WOW!!!



Train left from Delhi to Mizoram. Unfortunately, Mizo ppl didn't get food/water.



Train stopped in BIHAR (signal) and the villagers offered food to all.



Mizoram CM thanked BIHAR for this. @BJP4Mizoram — Sonu Kumar Singh (@ISinghRajput) May 31, 2020

@ZoramthangaCM this is the real soul of our great country #India, that helping others even we have very less for ourselves!

Our love and gratitude for the #Mizo brothers and sisters and for the Good #Samaritan of #Begusarai Bihar!

Together we can achieve anything!@ashokepandit https://t.co/qipxiaYvkj — Dr. Shubhendu Shekhar (@shubhendu01) May 31, 2020

“What you sow, so shall you reap! In first video, Mizo students and residents who are coming from Bangalore helping flood affected Muslim community in Assam & in second video some Muslim peoples in Bihar provided foods to same Mizos who are on their way home. #IndiaFightsCorona (sic).”

What you sow, so shall you reap!



In first video, Mizo students and residents who are coming from Bangalore helping flood affected Muslim community in Assam & in second video some Muslim peoples in Bihar provided foods to same Mizos who are on their way home.#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/LryOUSwJrG — Suman Chakma (@sumanchakma) May 31, 2020

